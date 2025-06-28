MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The EU is on the path of active militarization and counteraction to Moscow, which is why Ukraine’s accession to the EU does not meet Russia's interests, Director of the European Problems Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladislav Maslennikov said.

"I see no reason why we should support the idea of Ukraine joining the European Union particularly because the EU is moving towards active militarization, virtually setting the task of constantly opposing us, including in terms of resolving the Ukrainian crisis," he told Izvestia. "One should not forget here that the European Union has an article in the Treaty of Lisbon, which is no less significant than Article 5 of the Washington Treaty on collective defense in NATO. This is why Ukraine's accession to the EU does not meet our interests," official added.

According to the draft of final statement by the EU summit in Brussels published by the press service of the European Council, Hungary blocked the adoption by the summit of the final statement on Ukraine, the main point of which was a paragraph on supporting the start of negotiations on the country's admission to the community.