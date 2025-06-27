Germany, France balancing on brink of recession — Putin

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. The economic growth in the Euro zone is less than 1% at present, while Germany and France are balancing on the brink of recession, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"We have the economic growth of 4.3% last year. It will be much more modest this year, for the purpose of combating inflation," Putin said. "Growth in the Euro zone is 0.9%. In the leading economies, in the industrial development centers in Europe, generally – in Germany and in France, everything is balances there on the brink of recession," the president noted.

At the same time, the Western countries do not stop their rhetoric that Russia allegedly have problems and the strategic defeat is close, and say at the same time that Russia allegedly intends to attack NATO countries, the head of state said. "Where is the logic?" the Russian president questioned.