Russia-Mali ties have room for growth — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia and Mali would do well to work together more closely in resource mining, energy and logistics, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Mali’s transitional President Assimi Goita, who is in Moscow on an official visit.

"Regrettably, our trade turnover so far is rather modest," Putin said. "Still, firstly, growth dynamics here are positive. Secondly, and this is very important, there are good prospects for future cooperation - these are exploration, mineral resources tapping, energy, logistics, and humanitarian fields," the Russian leader noted.

Russia has long-standing ties with Mali and dialogue in different areas, including at the level of governments and parliaments, Putin added.