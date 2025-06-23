It is possible to exit West-centric system only through efforts by world majority — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that a definitive departure from the Western-centric worldview hinges on collective international efforts. In his greeting to the organizers and participants of the Primakov Readings international forum, he stated, "We proceed from the fact that an effective counteraction to modern challenges, a final exit from the Western-centric coordinate system can only be ensured through the collective efforts of the world majority, based on the principles of genuine equality and respect for each other's legitimate interests." This message was published on the Kremlin’s website.

Putin pointed out that the West’s attempt to maintain a globalization model advantageous to itself has not only heightened regional security threats but has also significantly destabilized the global situation. He asserted that Western efforts to prevent the emergence of a fair multipolar world order have been a key factor behind the "current tragic escalation of the conflict in the Middle East."

He further noted that the Primakov Readings forum facilitates open and impartial discussions on pressing issues in world politics and economics. "I hope that the experts from various countries participating in the readings will be able to focus on the key issues of the modern world and assess the prospects for global development in the foreseeable future," Putin said, expressing his wish to see productive debates. He expressed confidence that the forum would generate new ideas and useful initiatives.

Primakov Readings is an annual international gathering of scholars and experts, dedicated to the legacy of Russian statesman and diplomat Yevgeny Primakov (1929-2015). The forum explores scenarios for international relations, challenges in global security, and innovative models of interaction among world political actors. Every year, more than 1,000 Russian and international experts participate. The event is organized by a committee headed by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.