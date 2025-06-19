Air defenses destroy 81 Ukrainian UAVs over 11 Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Overnight, Russian air defense systems intercepted or destroyed 81 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over 11 Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Between 9:20 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3) on June 18 and until 6:40 a.m. Moscow time on June 19, 81 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs were intercepted or destroyed by air defense units on duty, including 19 over the Bryansk Region, 17 over the Kursk Region, 13 over the Smolensk Region, seven over the Volgograd Region, six over the Oryol Region, five over the Rostov Region, five over the Republic of Crimea, three each over the Belgorod and Astrakhan regions, two over the Ryazan Region, and one over the Moscow Region," the ministry specified.

Later, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said there were no injuries or damage after 19 fixed-wing UAVs were destroyed over the bordering Russian region.

Nor did Ryazan Region Governor Pavel Malkov report any damage following a drone attack. "Last night, air defenses and electronic warfare systems downed two UAVs over the Ryazan Region. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries or any material damage," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.