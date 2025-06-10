Trump's decree on biosafety has not alleviated Russia's concerns — MFA

SOCHI, June 10. /TASS/. Improvements to US measures aimed at enhancing the safety of biological research have not alleviated Russia's concerns or addressed its complaints regarding US military biological activities conducted outside the country's borders, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated during the opening of the 5th International Conference on Global Threats to Biological Security: Problems and Solutions.

He remarked, "The signing by US President Donald Trump on May 5 of an executive order to strengthen the security of biological research, which includes the cessation of federal funding for certain activities involving dangerous pathogens – particularly those conducted outside US territory – essentially acknowledges that such research is taking place in various regions around the world, often in close proximity to Russian borders. We have been raising these concerns for many years."

Ryabkov emphasized, "However, the measures announced thus far are insufficient to fully address Russia's concerns and allegations regarding US military biological activities beyond its national borders."