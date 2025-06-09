Disagreements in Russia, Hungary relations effectively solved by dialogue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s position is aimed at resolving difficult issues through dialogue, and it stands in sharp contrast to the short-sighted position of EU leaders, making it possible to effectively solve problems, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"You all know well that Prime Minister Orban has always been and remains a staunch advocate of solving the most challenging problems by means of dialogue," Peskov said at a news briefing. "This is why his position is markedly different from the short-sighted position of many European Union countries’ leaders."

However, Peskov noted it does not mean that Russia and Hungary have no disagreements whatsoever.

"We have many disagreements, but nevertheless the mutual readiness to discuss the most pressing and contradictory problems at the negotiating table allows us to solve these problems more effectively," he added.

Since 2022, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has held two meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They discussed the situation "in the world and in Europe" on the sidelines of the ‘One Belt, One Road’ forum in Beijing on October 17, 2023.

Highlighting the need for an immediate cessation of the armed conflict in Ukraine, the Hungarian prime minister said back then that his country was interested in maintaining cooperation with Russia.

On July 5, 2024, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban visited Moscow. His talks with Putin focused on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine and resuming dialogue on a wide range of issues.