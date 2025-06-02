Baikonur to become pillar of new era of peaceful coexistence — Russian envoy to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, June 2. /TASS/. Amid a climate of spreading Russophobia, Baikonur remains an island of scientific-technological exchange and trusting human relationships. When the West comes to recognize the necessity of coexistence with Russia, the cosmodrome will emerge as one of the pillars of peaceful coexistence, according to the Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin.

"Today, as a wave of hostility and Russophobia engulfs the collective West, Baikonur remains a haven of mutually beneficial cooperation, scientific-technological exchanges, and trusting human relationships. As the saying goes, ‘small but precious.’ Sooner or later, when the West comes to terms with the fact that it must coexist with a victorious Russia rather than remain in conflict, Baikonur, of that I have no doubt, will become one of the key pillars of a new era of peaceful coexistence," Borodavkin said.

On Monday, Borodavkin participated in festivities marking the 70th anniversary of the cosmodrome and spoke at a ceremonial gathering attended by veteran cosmodrome workers, leaders of the space sector, and officials from the city of Baikonur. In his speech, the diplomat emphasized that Russian-Kazakhstani cooperation in the space sector makes a substantial contribution to space exploration and serves as a unique example of mutually beneficial, pragmatic engagement between two friendly nations.

Today, Baikonur remains one of the world’s most active cosmodromes, Borodavkin noted. Launches of various types of carrier rockets are conducted from there, sending crews and cargo to the International Space Station. Russia and Kazakhstan have not only preserved the cosmodrome but have also initiated the construction of the Baiterek space rocket complex, which will be used to launch an advanced, environmentally safe Russian medium-class carrier rocket.

The ambassador recalled that a priority of Russia’s foreign policy is the prohibition of weapons deployment in outer space. Russia has put forward a series of significant initiatives aimed at preventing an arms race in near-Earth space. "From this perspective as well, Baikonur represents tremendous value as a vivid example underscoring the importance of maintaining peaceful relations in space and serving as a warning against the perils of weaponization in Earth’s orbit," Borodavkin pointed out.

About the cosmodrome

Baikonur is the world’s first and largest cosmodrome. Located in the Kyzylorda Region of Kazakhstan, it covers an area of 6,717 sq km. The administrative center of the cosmodrome is the city of Baikonur, which has a population of more than 76,500.

Baikonur is officially considered to have been founded on June 2, 1955. Construction was carried out in the bare steppe, where the only existing element of infrastructure at the time was a railway line. By the start of flight tests of the R-7 in May 1957, the launch complex, assembly and testing facilities, and integration buildings had been completed, with a concrete road and railway spur lines laid to the launch site.