Ukraine may be keeping 13 more Kursk civilians together with POWs — ombudsperson

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Some reports indicate that another 13 civilians from Russia’s Kursk Region, who weren’t included in the latest prisoner swap, are being held in Ukraine together with prisoners of war, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told reporters.

"Those who have returned home say that there were another 13 people that weren’t included in the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange. These people - civilians - are detained alongside prisoners of war in violation of all conventions," she said on the sidelines of the Third National Forum of the Russian Red Cross Society.

According to the ombudsperson, they are "ordinary hard workers, villagers and farmers," who were captured when trying to leave the combat zone and were sent to pro-trial detention centers and penal colonies.

Moskalkova added that she placed great hopes on the Istanbul talks and expected the parties to reach agreements on the return of civilians to Russia "because in accordance with the Geneva Convention and other international rules, they must be repatriated, that is, sent back to their home country without any conditions or exchanges."

On May 25, Russia and Ukraine conducted the final round of the 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange that had been agreed on in Istanbul on May 16. Apart from service members, civilians and political prisoners also returned to Russia. Moskalkova said earlier that six civilians captured in the Kursk Region had been held in detention centers alongside prisoners of war with no charges brought against them.

According to the ombudsperson, 34 Kursk Region residents who were taken to the Sumy Region during Ukraine’s temporary occupation, have not returned to Russia yet.