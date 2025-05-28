MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Ukraine is seeking to dodge direct dialogue with Russia and is trying to drag European countries into the negotiating process in a bid to derail a potential political and diplomatic settlement, a Russian diplomat said.

"Ukraine is trying to involve European countries so that they derail talks in any format. And they are likely to use illegal instruments for that," Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

According to the Russian diplomat, Kiev is using all the tools it has to frustrate any dialogue between Russia and the United States. "The United States and Russia want to find a variant of a political and diplomatic settlement, which would be based on the accomplishment of the tasks Russia has set. Meanwhile, Ukraine want to follow the European agenda of continuing hostilities as long as possible," he said.

After taking office, US President Donald Trump has been calling for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. However, Washington’s position is vigorously opposed by European countries and the Kiev regime, which are pushing the United States to get back on its former confrontational and sanction course. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he sees Brussel’s attempts to derail the resumed negotiating process between Moscow and Kiev.