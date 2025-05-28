Russian-Arab summit in the works — Russian security chief

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Arrangements are being made to hold the first-ever summit between Russia and Arab countries in Moscow on October 15, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with Secretary-General of the UAE’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Al Shamsi.

"We are actively preparing for the first-ever Russian-Arab summit in Moscow on October 15, 2025. We believe that the upcoming meeting will be a landmark event in global politics, highlighting the current level of Russian-Arab cooperation and giving it a new impetus," Shoigu said on the sidelines of the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

The strategic partnership between Russia and the UAE has been growing thanks to what Shoigu called a regular and trusting dialogue between the two leaders. "Contacts through the two security councils have made a particular contribution to developing bilateral strategic partnership," he continued.

The solid dialogue has enabled the two countries to exchange sensitive information both on regional and global matters and promptly take into consideration each other’s interests in pursuing their foreign policy courses, the Russian security chief added.