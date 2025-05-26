Russian forces continue to advance along entire front, Donetsk leader says

DONETSK, May 26. /TASS/. Russian forces have pushed forward along the entire front in the past week, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He pointed out that several settlements had been liberated in the region in the previous week.

"Undoubtedly, it’s important for us and it is also somewhat crucial for the enemy in military terms. If, for instance, we take the Velikaya Novosyolka area, where the settlement of Otradnoye has been secured after Bogatyr, the situation is highly complicated for the enemy. <...> The settlement of Romanovka has also been liberated, which made an impact, too. <...> As for other areas, we have also seen our troops advancing," Pushilin specified.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of the settlements of Romanovka (on May 25), Stupochki and Otradnoye (on May 24), Novaya Poltavka (on May 22), and Novoolenovka (on May 19). In addition, the settlement of Bogatyr was liberated on May 18.