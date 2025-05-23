Kremlin says no agreements with Kiev on next negotiation platform yet

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Moscow and Kiev have not yet agreed on the venue for the next rounds of talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"No, there are no decisions or agreements yet on the next platform for negotiations. Of course, this decision cannot be made by one party alone. It requires the consent of both parties. When the time comes, this decision will naturally be made," the spokesman told reporters.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed on May 16 in Istanbul. The dialogue was interrupted in 2022 on Kiev's initiative at the West's prompting. The media speculated that the next round of talks could take place in the Vatican. However, the Kremlin clarified that no agreements on this matter had been reached yet.