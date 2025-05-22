Kiev troops deliver massive strike on Kursk Region’s Lgov, 12 wounded

KURSK, May 22. /TASS/. A dozen of people, including two teenagers, were wounded when the Ukrainian armed forces delivered a massive strike on the town of Lgov in the Kursk Region, acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein wrote on Telegram.

"The armed forces of Ukraine delivered a massive strike on the town of Lgov. The attack targeted the Kursk-Rylsk motorway just at the town limits. Unfortunately, 12 civilians were wounded, including two teenagers aged 13 and 16," he wrote.

The 13-year-old sustained fragmentation wounds to the lower back. The 16-year-old was diagnosed with head trauma and left shoulder wound.

The other victims - seven women and three men - were diagnosed with fragmentation wounds and bruises. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Four cars, one apartment building and two houses were damaged. Repairs will begin as soon as the situation allows.