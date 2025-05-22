West incites Kiev to continue terrorist attacks — Russian diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, May 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces' drone attacks on Russian territory prove that the West is encouraging the Kiev regime to continue terrorist actions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"This means that this is a terrorist regime that is being goaded from the outside by the countries of this aggressive minority in an attempt to prolong their flawed logic and inflict some kind of strategic defeat on Russia," the diplomat said in response to a question.

"Why? I think it is due to the fact that the forces of global ultra-liberalism, which are failing, in crisis, or losing their positions here and there, are counting on revenge and want to keep their aggressive, destructive logic afloat. Therefore, the Kiev regime is needed as a tool to prolong the existence of this ultra-liberal mentality and put it into practice," Zakharova pointed out. "That is why we constantly see those nurtured by the previous US administration - the Biden cohort - landing. This European bureaucracy nurtured them in the heart of Europe, along with all these representatives of the Baltic countries, and so on. We see them constantly descending on Ukraine. We see the heads of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom going there precisely to prevent this ultra-liberal ideology from withering away, although, in my opinion, it is already rotten to the core," the spokeswoman noted.

Zakharova also emphasized that the West understands that Ukraine's terrorist attacks will not affect Russia's position.

"Therefore, they realize that they have not achieved, nor will they achieve, any advantages on the battlefield. They also realize that, in terms of sheer numbers, Ukraine is running out of people. But at the same time, they need to show that they are doing something. Hence the drones and attacks on peaceful facilities and civilian infrastructure, knowing they will be repelled and that it will not affect Russia's position but only strengthen our resolve to solve the tasks at hand," she said. "But they do it anyway because they need to keep this flawed, terrible terrorist ideology afloat. I believe ultra-liberalism is an extremist ideology on the verge of terrorism and sometimes beyond it. That's it," the spokeswoman concluded.