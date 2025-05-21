ST. PETERSBURG, May 21. /TASS/. Kiev recruits mercenaries into the ranks of its armed forces through Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said.

"Work has been organized at Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad to recruit, receive and give instructions to those wishing to join the ranks of the International Legion," he pointed out at the International Youth Legal Forum.

Bastrykin noted that in order to recruit mercenaries into the International Legion, Ukraine’s military and political leadership had created websites containing instructions on how to join the unit. The relevant infrastructure has been adapted in Ukraine to receive, accommodate and train foreign nationals to fight on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces.

"Detained mercenaries say that they contacted Ukrainian embassies in their countries, filled out some forms, received instructions and information on their contacts in Ukraine," Bastrykin added.