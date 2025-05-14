BISHKEK, May 14. /TASS/. The West has allocated roughly $550 billion to support Ukraine and its combat activities, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik told a news briefing on the origin of the Ukrainian crisis.

"The West spent some $550 billion to support Ukraine and wage warfare," Miroshnik said.

The diplomat also drew attention to the fact that the United States views the Ukrainian conflict today as a redundant burden.

Miroshnik’s briefings in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek are scheduled for May 14-15, including events at the Russian House in Bishkek.

During these discussions, he plans to address the origins of the Ukrainian crisis, the reasons behind the special military operation, and the humanitarian situation in Donbass, Belgorod and Kursk Regions. The issue of the crisis resolution will be discussed as well.