Negotiations proposal with Kiev aimed at eliminating root causes of crisis — United Russia

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to resume talks with Kiev continues the course towards a comprehensive elimination of the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and the global majority appreciated the idea, said Vladimir Yakushev, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council, Secretary of the General Council of the United Russia ruling party.

According to him, the president's peace initiative was expressed in a timely manner and its message is simple - Russia is not looking for "a temporary peace" and is ready to work on ironclad guarantees, which it expects from other participants in the process.

"Our president's proposal to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine in the Istanbul format - without any additional conditions - continues the course towards comprehensive elimination of the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis. And the world majority appreciated the proposal of the Russian leader," Yakushev said as quoted by the United Russia press service.

He added that Russia clearly demonstrates its readiness to work towards achieving sustainable peace, not through words, but through practice, and to choose an objective approach to solving the problem.

The Russian president invited Ukraine to resume direct negotiations without preconditions, which they interrupted at the end of 2022. The dialogue is proposed to start on May 15 in Istanbul.