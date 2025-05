MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is beginning his media stakeout to sum up the results of international events to mark the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, a TASS correspondent reported.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Putin will deliver a meaningful statement, but will not take any questions from the press due to late time.

The event is under way in the Malachite Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.