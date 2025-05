MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The words by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on possible start of a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine this weekend should be clarified, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Mr. Merz should clarify [what he means]," he said when commenting on German Chancellor’s words.

Merz said earlier that he expected "serious talks" to end the Ukraine conflict to start following this weekend.