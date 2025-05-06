Air defenses destroy 25 Ukrainian UAVs over three Russian regions

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Air defense forces destroyed 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over three Russian regions on Tuesday morning, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"On May 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. Moscow time [6:30 - 13:10 GMT], on-duty air defense forces destroyed 25 Ukrainian UAVs: 15 UAVs over the Oryol Region, seven UAVs over the Kursk Region and three UAVs over the Bryansk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel that the Ukrainian UAV attack had caused no casualties or damage and emergency services were working on the sites.