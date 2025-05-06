Ukraine’s army bombards Russia’s Belgorod Region with about 400 munitions in past day

BELGOROD, May 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked 11 municipal districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 398 munitions and 96 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the settlement of Prilesye, the villages of Vyazovoye, Grafovka, Demidovka, Kolotilovka, Popovka, Repyakhovka and Romanovka and the farmsteads Vysoky and Vyazovoy came under 43 bombardments by 356 munitions and attacks by 35 drones, of which six were shot down. In the village of Vyazovoye, an inactive warehouse caught on fire. Information on other consequences is being specified," the governor wrote.

During the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian military attacked the Graivoronsky district with 31 munitions and six UAVs, damaging a private household. The Shebekinsky district came under a bombardment by 11 munitions and 23 drones. A private house went ablaze in a Ukrainian drone strike. The fire was extinguished, he said.

The Ukrainian military launched 11 UAVs on the Belgorodsky district, damaging a social facility, an administrative building, two cars, two agricultural vehicles, an electricity transmission line, an agribusiness’s structure and a water supply site. The Valuisky district came under an attack by nine Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged three cars, a technical site and an administrative building, the governor said.

Three Ukrainian drones attacked the Veidelevsky and Volokonovsky districts, damaging two private households. Air defenses shot down seven Ukrainian UAVs over Belgorod, the Borisovsky, Prokhorovsky and Starooskolsky districts, with no casualties or damage reported, he specified.