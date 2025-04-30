Bryansk Region hit nearly 5,000 times by Ukrainian strikes this year

BRYANSK, April 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has attacked the Bryansk Region almost 5,000 times since the beginning of this year, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

"This year alone, the Bryansk Region came under attack almost 5,000 times," he wrote.

Bogomaz acknowledged the efforts of the Emergencies Ministry personnel in dealing with the aftermath of the Ukrainian strikes.

"I want to express my deep gratitude to the head of the regional department, Interior Service Colonel Dmitry Viktorovich Yenin, as well as to all employees for their professionalism and courage. Today, their work demands real heroism in responding to man-made disasters and addressing the consequences of attacks by Ukrainian armed formations," the governor stated.

On April 11, Bogomaz reported that the Ukrainian forces had carried out over 3,500 attacks on the Bryansk Region.