Russia’s WWII legacy being distorted for political gain — Putin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia is currently facing major challenges as attempts are being made to distort the outcome of World War II, so it’s important to counter the spread of racism, neo-Nazism, Russophobia and other destructive ideas, President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the Third International Anti-Fascist Congress.

"Today, as we are facing serious challenges, with the outcome of the most brutal war of the 20th century being revised and distorted for the sake of selfish political interests. With the Soviet Union’s role in achieving the Victory being diminished, it’s important to be united in protecting the truth about the past war," Putin emphasized.

He highlighted the need "to counter the spread of all forms of racism, neo-Nazism, Russophobia, anti-Semitism and other destructive ideas."

"We owe it to war veterans and future generations. A solid foundation for building a safe and fair world, and equal, partner relations between nations," the head of state pointed out.

Putin also stressed that in 2025, Russia was celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, a holiday uniting millions of people all around the world. "It is dear to everyone who keeps the sacred memory of the immortal feat of the generation of victors; of the true and genuine heroes who crushed Nazism, defending their Fatherland and saving the people of Europe from slavery," he said.