MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Kiev bears responsibility for destabilization in the Black Sea, Russian presidential aide and Marine Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev told TASS in an interview.

"Both Moscow and Washington are interested in ensuring security of maritime traffic in the Black Sea," he said, when asked whether the situation around the Black Sea navigation may improve against the backdrop of ongoing Russia-US talks. "The next step should be made by Kiev."

"Clearly, the activities of Ukraine’s armed forces and mercenaries are the main destabilizing factor in the Black Sea region," Patrushev added.

The Black Sea Initiative, also known as the grain deal, was aimed at providing a safe corridor for the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and also easing the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers. However, most of the Ukrainian grain was taken to the European countries, contrary to the agreement, while the main goal of the deal — ensuring grain supplies to the countries in need - was never achieved. Moreover, commitments to Russia weren’t fulfilled, which prompted Moscow to withdraw from the deal in July 2023.

On March 24, representatives of Russia and the United States met in Riyadh to discuss the resumption of the Black Sea initiative. On March 25, the Kremlin issued a statement following expert consultations with Washington, announcing that Russia and the United States had agreed to continue working toward a lasting peace. They also committed to ensuring the implementation of the Black Sea initiative, including the safety of navigation, and to developing measures for a ceasefire in the energy sector of Russia and Ukraine for 30 days starting from March 18. The Black Sea agreements between Russia and the United States will take effect once sanctions against Russia's Agricultural Bank and other institutions supporting agricultural trade are lifted, the Kremlin stated. Other conditions also remain in place.