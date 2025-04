MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s sappers have found and neutralized more than 2,770 munitions in the Kursk Region, the ministry's press service told TASS.

"Since August 10, sappers have found and destroyed more than 2,770 munitions after inspecting an area of more than 40 hectares. The zone of continuous demining included 122 liberated settlements," the ministry said.