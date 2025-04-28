MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Captured Ukrainian servicemen have confessed to receiving orders not to spare civilians in the Kursk Region, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime's crimes Rodion Miroshnik said at a briefing.

"Ukrainian troops captured by the Russian military have already given numerous confessions that they received direct orders from their commanding officers to show no mercy to civilians, to kill anyone they came across," the diplomat said.

According to Miroshnik, this is "yet another piece of evidence the state policy pursued by [Vladimir] Zelensky and his circle, aimed at exterminating the civilian population – a grave war crime that has no statute of limitations."

"More than 800 civilians have already been evacuated from the liberated territories of the Kursk Region under Ukrainian shelling," he continued. "Many of them have given detailed testimony about the occupation regime established by the Ukrainian army in the captured territories – about shootings, abuse of local residents, widespread looting, and violence," Miroshnik concluded.