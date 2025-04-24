SIMFEROPOL, April 24. /TASS/. The environmental devastation inflicted by Ukraine upon the territories of Donbass and Novorossiya constitutes ecocide - an atrocity comparable to some of the most catastrophic environmental disasters in wartime history, such as the US scorched-land campaign in Vietnam or the near-extinction of North American bison. Stanislav Korolev, the director of the SCO National Center for People's Diplomacy in Russia and deputy chairman of the Public Council of the Federal Water Resources Agency, articulated these concerns at the 3rd International Environmental Forum "For Our Future."

Participants at the forum highlighted several instances of environmental harm caused by Ukraine, including the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and the subsequent flooding of areas near the Dnieper delta. They also pointed to the deliberate destruction of forests, pollution of the Black and Azov seas, and actions aimed at degrading living conditions - such as the destruction of a water pipeline supplying Donetsk with vital water resources.

Korolev emphasized the historical context of the term "ecocide," noting its origins in the 1970s as a response to US military operations in Vietnam. He explained that the damage extended beyond combat zones, encompassing the intentional destruction of natural resources - most notably, the US burning of jungles in Vietnam. "Looking back helps us understand what is happening today," Korolev stated, underscoring the parallels between past and present environmental atrocities.

He also drew a historical comparison to another form of ecocide - the near-complete extermination of North American bison during the 19th-century conflicts between American troops and indigenous peoples. "We see acts of war that spread far beyond the bounds of the battlefield," Korolev added, referring to Ukraine's actions in Donbass and framing them as crimes against the environment that echo the severity of past atrocities.