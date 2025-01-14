West questioning foreign election results show of arrogance — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Western countries are so drunk on their own sense of greatness that they believe they can decide whether the election results of other countries are legitimate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference reviewing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"The West is essentially drunk on its perceived greatness, its impunity, and its self-assumed right to shape the future for all peoples in the world. This is evident not only in Latin America, not only in Venezuela. <…> The egotism, this contemptuous attitude, this behavior towards the entire rest of the world, yet another shameless claim. When we say democracy, this only means: I do whatever I want. <…> They think they have the right to pass judgement on election results," he said in response to a question about the situation following the presidential election in Venezuela.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, countries which are part of the OSCE have the right to invite foreign observers. They do not have to invite them from the OGIHR - Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights. It could be the parliamentary assembly of any country, any organization, he added.