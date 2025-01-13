Russian, Slovak lawmakers build ties to serve their countries — State Duma speaker

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian and Slovak legislators are building relations on the principles of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, rejection of double standards and mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of people in their countries, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said following a meeting with a delegation of the Slovak parliament.

"The decision to come to our country was made by my colleagues in the interests of the citizens of Slovakia. Our action and decision to meet is in the interests of the citizens of our country," Volodin told reporters. "Slovakia may be a part of a variety of groups, but it is a country. And as long as it is a sovereign state, it must stand up for the interests of its citizens and its country."

"We also are a part of a variety of groups, and we take this into account when conducting dialogue, but we never conduct negotiations that would infringe on the interests of others. We are building relations on the principles of reciprocity," he went on to say.

According to the speaker, Russia stands for building a multipolar world order based on the principles of justice.

"And in this we are united in the understanding that, despite some countries having more opportunities and other countries having fewer opportunities, interference in internal affairs is unacceptable. We must do everything to make sure that people have the opportunity to determine their own future, and this can only be done by sovereign states. And, of course, when building relations, we adhere to the principles of non-interference in the affairs of sovereign states, friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and the absence of double standards," Volodin said.

He noted that lawmakers from Slovakia speak Russian well.

"When our colleagues understand Russian, it also speaks volumes," the speaker said. "We understood each other literally, so the conversation was very informative."

The talks covered a wide range of issues, he added.

Volodin mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met in late December.

"In terms of legislative support, it is good that just a short time later there was also a dialogue with our colleagues from the Slovak parliament. This underscores the fact that we equally well understand the importance of maintaining a conversation and the need to make decisions pertaining to the development of relations between our countries," Volodin said.

A delegation led by Slovak Parliament Deputy Speaker Andrej Danko arrived in Moscow on January 12. According to the TASR news agency, the lawmakers planned to discuss future Russian gas supplies to Slovakia and the prospects for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.