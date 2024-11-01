MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, while commenting on the lawsuit to be filed by the ANO Dialog against the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a US court for spreading fakes, said that he doubted that the case would be considered in an unbiased and fair manner.

"It is safe to assume that in such cases, US courts will instantly begin to lose their impartiality, balance and fairness. They will forget these principles. Therefore, there are no great hopes for truly unbiased consideration of such cases in US courts," he said in reply to a question from TASS.

Earlier, the US Department of Justice refused to comment on this issue to TASS.

ANO Dialog CEO Vladimir Tabak told the media on October 31 that his organization would sue the FBI in the state of Pennsylvania for spreading fakes. The date when the lawsuit is to be filed will be determined in the near future. The FBI, the US Department of Justice and Department of Finance on September 4, 2024 accused ANO Dialog of spreading fakes, as follows from a testimony by an FBI agent.

The US imposed restrictions against ANO Dialog, founded in 2019 by the Moscow government, and its CEO for alleged disinformation measures.