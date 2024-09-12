Russian troops take full fire control of LPR's Makeyevka — military expert

LUGANSK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have taken full fire control over the settlement of Makeyevka in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) temporarily occupied by the Ukrainian armed forces, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The Russian Armed Forces took full fire control of a settlement in the temporarily occupied part of the LPR. In the course of intense liberation activities, our troops have improved their tactical position in Makeyevka in the Lugansk People's Republic, allowing our army to take all Ukrainian militants' positions within the settlement under fire control," he said.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that the Ukrainian armed forces' command began pulling military personnel and equipment from Makeyevka after Russian servicemen successfully crossed the Zherebets River running in the settlement.