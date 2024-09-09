Seven civilians killed in Ukraine’s shelling attacks on DPR in past week

DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. Seven civilians died as a result of Ukraine’s shelling attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week, the republic’s human rights ombudswoman Darya Morozova said.

According to a weekly bulletin posted on her Telegram channel, fifty-six civilians were wounded during the week.

The overall death toll among civilians from Ukraine’s shelling attacks on the DPR since the beginning of the year stands at 263 and at 9,384 since 2014. As many as 1,194 have been wounded in 2024, and 14,478 - since 2014.