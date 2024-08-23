Russian forces destroy Ukrainian tank by Lancet munition in borderline Kursk area

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North destroyed a Ukrainian tank by a Lancet loitering munition in the borderline Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During reconnaissance measures in the borderline Kursk Region, servicemen of the Battlegroup North uncovered a Ukrainian tank moving in the area. After an analysis of reconnaissance data obtained, a decision was made to deliver a strike at the enemy’s combat vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army tank was destroyed by a direct hit of a Lancet loitering munition, which "was confirmed by a data recording video obtained real time," it said.