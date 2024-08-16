IN BRIEF: What we know about Ukrainian attack on shopping mall in Donetsk

DONETSK, August 16. /TASS/. A crowded shopping mall caught fire in Donetsk’s Petrovsky District following a Ukrainian attack, emergency officials told TASS.

According to the latest data, at least two people have been killed and 11 others sustained wounds.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the incident.

Ukrainian attack

- Kiev shelled the Galaktika shopping mall in western Donetsk.

- The enemy has fired 155mm artillery shells toward the city’s Petrovsky District since the early hours of Friday morning, the Russian Investigative Committee’s department in the DPR said.

- The entire building is ablaze as the fire has engulfed an area of over 10,000 square meters.

- Firefighting efforts are complicated amid continued shelling and Emergencies Ministry employees have to operate from a safe distance.

- Ukrainian drone flights have intensified near the burning building.

Death toll and injuries

- The latest reports say at least two people have been killed.

- As many as 11 civilians have been injured, the Health Ministry of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said. Earlier, DPR head Denis Pushilin reported seven injuries, including a teenager.

- The death toll may rise as there were lots of people, including children, at the shopping mall at the time of the attack.