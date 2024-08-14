Lavrov met with Serbian Deputy PM Vulin in Moscow — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a meeting with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin in Moscow, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We are glad that you are visiting Russia again. You have an extremely rich program, but it reflects the areas of cooperation that are priorities for the leaders and governments of Russia and Serbia, as well as the interests of our peoples," the ministry quoted Lavrov as saying during the meeting.

Lavrov also recalled that the invitations to Serbian Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic and the country's Foreign Minister Marko Duric to visit Russia still stand.

"I would like to remind you that invitations to visit Russia have been sent to Serbian Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic and Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Duric. We will be glad to receive them here," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov emphasized that it is important for the countries to develop cooperation in all areas. "Especially when natural relations between states that want to cooperate are under unprecedented attack by those who want to ideologize the entire world politics, to subject it to 'rules' put together in the collective West and aimed at preserving hegemony," the Russian foreign minister concluded.