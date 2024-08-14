Kiev’s forces start digging in in Kursk area to escape destruction — Russian commander

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are starting to dig in in the border areas of the Kursk Region in a bid to escape destruction, Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, told TASS.

According to him, the enemy "is slowly beginning to dig in and take other measures to prevent us from eliminating them."

Alaudinov added that Russian troops would soon launch an all-out offensive to destroy the remaining enemy forces.