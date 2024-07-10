Russia-North Korea alliance shifts balance of power in region — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang has alarmed their opponents, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed between the countries is changing the balance of power in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at a Valdai Discussion Club session.

"The most important thing is the agreements that have been reached, first of all the Strategic Partnership Treaty with North Korea. This is a crucial document that brings a new component to the balance of power in Northeast Asia. The consequences of this step, which we have jointly taken, have yet to be analyzed," he said.

"Indeed, a kind of alliance between Russia and North Korea has formed, which has alarmed our strategic opponents," the diplomat added.