Cooperation between Russia and partners never directed against third countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The reaction of Western countries to Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to North Korea and Vietnam is puzzling, as Moscow's partnership with other states has never been directed against third countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Cooperation with our partners is in no way directed against third countries," he said, adding that Moscow's interaction with partners "is aimed exclusively at increasing the well-being of the people of the countries participating in the interaction."

He added that Moscow clearly realizes that Washington will continue to pressure all its partners, including Vietnam. "We have no doubts that the United States will pressure all our partners. But the cooperation that we offer is completely devoid of any confrontation regarding third countries. It is mutually beneficial and, of course, totally meets the interests of our partners, including Vietnam," he noted, commenting on the reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit in Hanoi.

At the same time, according to Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visits to North Korea and Vietnam were very eventful and productive. "The president arrived in Moscow at dawn today," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters. "A three-day trip, very, very intense, has come to an end. The agenda was very eventful and the trips were productive," he pointed out.

Vladimir Putin paid state visits to North Korea and Vietnam on June 18-20.