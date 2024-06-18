Russian warships call at Libyan port of Tobruk

CAIRO, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s Varyag missile cruiser and Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate have called at the Libyan Mediterranean port of Tobruk, where they will stay for several days, the press center of the Libyan National Army (LNA) said.

"As part of efforts toward strengthening relations between the LNA command and Russia, a group of Russian warships consisting of the Varyag missile cruiser and Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate has called at Tobruk after finishing a visit to Egypt," it said, adding that the Russian ships will stay in Libya for three days.

The Varyag and Marshal Shaposhnikov were visiting Egypt’s Alexandria from June 10 to 14. On June 12, Russia Day, the crews organized holiday events and conducted joint drills with the Egyptian military on June 14. The Russian consulate general in Alexandria described the visit by the Russian ships to the Egyptian port as "another step on the path of practical consolidation of Russian-Egyptian cooperation in the naval sphere.".