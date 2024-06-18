Russian diplomat says hard security to play greater role

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The former security architecture is in shatters, so the notion of hard security is coming to the foreground, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

He made the comment at a news conference ahead of a conference called the Primakov Readings.

"I am delighted that the Primakov Readings have for a long time given considerable attention to what is called hard security. There was a period of fascination with so-called soft power. It is important, and no one is saying that it should not be practiced - quite the opposite," he said.

"But in the conditions of collapse and destruction of many of the most important links of the former architecture of ensuring multilateral and bilateral security through agreements, through treaties, the question of how to continue living and how to use this toolkit becomes purely practical and acquires urgency," Ryabkov went on to say.

This year's Primakov Readings will be held from June 25 to 26.