Russian embassy demands France stop demonizing Russia in the media

PARIS, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in France demands that the French authorities put an end to the country’s anti-Russia media campaign.

"The Russian embassy expresses a strong protest against another Russophobic campaign in the French mass media. This hysteria is already posing direct threats to the security of Russian citizens in France, including embassy personnel," the embassy’s press service said in a statement. "The embassy calls on the French authorities to put an end to the unprovoked and groundless anti-Russian information campaign."

"Russia has never interfered and is not interfering into France’s domestic affairs," it stressed.

"We express solidarity with those French citizens who have become the targets of a 'witch-hunt' simply for supporting years-long friendly ties between our countries," the embassy said.

Ahead of the elections to the European Parliament to be held at the end of this week, several French media outlets have been speculating that Russia is seeking to interfere in the domesetic affairs of France and the European Union.