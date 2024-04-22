Destroyed TV tower in Kharkov carried Ukrainian air defense coordination device — official

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, a coordination air defense device of the Ukrainian military had been installed on the just-destroyed TV tower in Kharkov, the head of the Kharkov Region’s military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev has told TASS.

"One of the main means of zombifying people in Kharkov has been destroyed. Digital TV signal interruptions are now observed in the city. According to preliminary information, an air defense coordination device had been installed on this tower. Professionals did their job well," he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian mass media reported an explosion in Kharkov. A confirmation from the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, followed. At that moment, an air alert was declared there. According to the head of the Kharkov Region’s military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, the city experienced digital television signal disruptions.