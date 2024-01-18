Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s Belgorod injures woman — governor

TASS, January 18. A woman was injured by shrapnel during the morning Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s Belgorod and the Belgorod district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Clarified information on the morning shelling of Belgorod and the Belgorod district by the Ukrainian military. Following the repelling by air defenses of a Ukrainian attack there is a casualty: a woman has a shrapnel wound of the right knee joint. She was taken by ambulance to the Belgorod city hospital. She is receiving all necessary medical care," the regional head wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, two private houses were damaged in the village of Myasoyedovo near Belgorod: the windows of one house were shattered and the garage of the other was destroyed. "Electricity and gas lines were also damaged. Emergency and operational services are on the scene. Information on the damage is being clarified," the governor added.