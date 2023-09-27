Russia hopes Armenia heeds its signals regarding bilateral ties, Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia is expecting that its signals regarding relations with Armenia will find a receptive ear among the South Caucasus country's leadership in Yerevan, and that all bilateral agreements between Moscow and Yerevan will be put into practice, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"As for contacts [between Russia and Armenia], they continue at various levels. And we expect that our signals will be heard and received in a proper manner. Russia has always cherished its allied relationship with Armenia," the diplomat emphasized.

"We proceed on the premise that all agreements on the development of bilateral cooperation will continue to be implemented in the interests of the peoples of the two countries," Zakharova added.