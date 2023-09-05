Ukrainian command post, boat eliminated near Kherson

GENICHESK, September 5. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr have eliminated a territorial defense brigade command post and a boat of Ukraine’s armed forces over 24 hours in the Kherson Region, a regional emergency official told reporters.

"By delivering a strike in the Kherson area, units of Battlegroup Dnepr wiped out a boat and five Ukrainian militants, and a command post of a territorial defense brigade," he said, adding that 11 Ukrainian troops were eliminated, six were wounded and two vehicles were permanently damaged.

In the island zone, a 120mm mortar, its crew and armaments were eliminated, and in the Kakhovka area, a Ukrainian temporary deployment site was hit with 15 troops wiped out, nine wounded and three vehicles permanently damaged.