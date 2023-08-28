Russia wipes out Ukrainian aircraft armament, ammo site in overnight precision strike

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian Navy delivered a multiple-launch precision strike, wiping out a Ukrainian aircraft armament and ammunition site over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Last night, the Navy delivered a multiple-launch strike by seaborne long-range precision weapons against an aircraft armament and ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army," the spokesman said.

The goal of the strike was achieved. "The site was destroyed," the general stressed.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup repulsed in their active operations supported by aircraft and artillery two enemy attacks near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 60 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 60 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, two attacks by forces of the Ukrainian army’s 12th special operations brigade and 42nd mechanized brigade were repulsed by well-coordinated operations of units of the battlegroup Center, army aviation strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires near the settlement of Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses in the Krasny Liman area totaled as many as 60 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a D-30 howitzer," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian command post in LPR over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian command post in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, a command/observation post of the Ukrainian army’s 67th mechanized brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, eliminating over 185 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup in interaction with aircraft and artillery repulsed two attacks by Ukrainian army assault groups in areas near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses in the Donetsk direction totaled over 185 Ukrainian personnel," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also destroyed three Ukrainian armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 100 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 100 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 100 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, two D-20 guns and a Msta-B howitzer," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also repulsed two enemy attacks in the south Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces repel seven Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces repelled seven Ukrainian army attacks in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup, aircraft and artillery repelled seven attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 82nd air assault brigade and 46th air mobile brigade in areas near the settlements of Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 160 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 160 Ukrainian troops, two US-made artillery systems and two British howitzers in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 160 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, an AS90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system and an FH70 field gun of UK manufacture and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate 35 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 35 Ukrainian troops and a US-made artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 35 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept three US-made JDAM smart bombs in Ukraine operation

Russian air defense forces intercepted three US-made JDAM guided bombs, one rocket of the US-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 27 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted three JDAM guided bombs and a rocket of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian air defense systems also destroyed 27 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Druzhelyubovka and Voskresenka in the Kherson Region, Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Mirnoye and Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region, Paraskoviyevka, Novoandreyevka, Lidiyevka and Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops, military hardware in 128 areas over past day

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 128 areas, the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 466 Ukrainian warplanes, 247 combat helicopters, 6,179 unmanned aerial vehicles, 433 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,538 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,146 multiple rocket launchers, 6,095 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,480 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.