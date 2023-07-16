Ukrainian counteroffensive has no success – Putin

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Ukrainian army has had no success since the start of its counteroffensive.

"All the enemy's attempts to break through our defense - which is a task including the use of strategic reserves - they have not succeeded since the offensive began. The enemy has no success!" the president said in an interview for the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin", a fragment of which was posted on the Telegram channel of host Pavel Zarubin.

The president declined to speak publicly about further tasks of the Russian military. "I will tell you this separately when the cameras are off," he promised.