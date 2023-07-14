Russian forces neutralize three Ukrainian subversive groups in Zaporozhye area

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian forces neutralized three Ukrainian subversive groups in the Zaporozhye area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"In the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Priyutnoye and Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region, Urozhainoye and Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In areas near the settlements of Pyatikhatki and Dorozhnyanka in the Zaporozhye Region, the activity of three Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed the Ukrainian army’s fuel depot in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region, a depot storing fuel for military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 36th marine infantry brigade was destroyed. In areas near the settlements of Predtechino and Aleksandro-Shultino in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, three command posts of the Ukrainian army’s 22nd, 28th and 65th mechanized brigades were eliminated," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 89 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 112 areas, the general reported.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, he said.

"Six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd and 33rd mechanized, 128th mountain assault and 36th marine infantry brigades were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka, Malokaterinovka and Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian military lost 210 troops and a US-made artillery system in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, the general reported.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions amounted to 210 Ukrainian personnel, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, two Msta-B and D-20 howitzers and a Gvozdika motorized artillery gun," the spokesman said.