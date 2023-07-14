Russian forces destroy over 5,000 military drones in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed over 5,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 455 aircraft, 242 helicopters, 5,009 UAVs, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,700 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,138 multiple rocket launchers, 5,453 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,664 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman said.

Russian air defense forces intercepted nine rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems and destroyed 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the general reported.